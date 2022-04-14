Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Motorists Urged To Drive Safely On ‘Recovery’ Roads Over Long Weekends

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Over the Easter and ANZAC long weekends, there will be no daytime construction closures on Moetapu Bay, Kenepuru or Awatere Valley roads.

However, the status of these roads has not changed with Moetapu Bay and Awatere Valley roads remaining Controlled Access and Kenepuru Road, between the ‘Water Tank slip’ and Sandy Bay, Restricted Public Access.

Under the Controlled Access status, Moetapu Bay and Awatere Valley roads are open only to residents and essential services. These roads are not open to the public.

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin says these roads are open, but caution should be taken.

“There has been great progress made by the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team, but there are still narrow areas which require extra care,” said Mr Murrin.

“Although there are no works over the long weekends, people should continue to expect delays with traffic management in place, especially on Kenepuru Road and Queen Charlotte Drive.”

“The restrictions on Kenepuru Road, between the Water Tank slip and Sandy Bay remain in place, as some larger vehicles or vehicles towing cannot safely navigate areas of the road,” he said.

Daytime road closures will resume on working days between the long weekends. Next week these closures are planned for Tuesday to Friday on Moetapu Bay Road from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm, and Kenepuru Road between Moetapu Bay and Mahau Road turnoffs from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. Both closures have a break between 12.00 pm and 12.30 pm to allow traffic through.

“The daytime road closures are in place for repair works to be completed. On Kenepuru Road we have three different crews working on retaining walls, full width culverts and stabilisation within the one closure,” Mr Murrin said.

Although these closures are planned, weather or other unforeseen issues can result in these works being rescheduled at the last minute. In the event of an unexpected change to a road closure, an urgent update will be sent via Council’s Antenno app.

The guardhouse, located at the Linkwater turnoff at the start of Kenepuru Road, will be manned over the long weekend, to monitor the road and ensure restrictions are kept.

Before you drive on any roads under the Marlborough roads recovery programme check the status on Council’s website: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

For more information on receiving Antenno updates visit: https://bit.ly/AntennoInfo

