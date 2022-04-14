A Settled Easter Weekend

As we say goodbye to Cyclone Fili, MetService is forecasting settled weather for most of Aotearoa New Zealand this Easter weekend.

All severe weather warning and watches in relation to Cyclone Fili have been lifted. During the cyclone’s passing, 200mm of rain was recorded around East Cape, 180mm around Wharerata, just shy of 100mm in Wairoa and about 70mm in Gisborne City. In addition, wind gusts were up to 120kmph across the eastern North Island, with an exposed station in Mahia almost reaching 140kmph. The combined wind and rain caused flooding, power outages, treefall, and road closures. Clean-up efforts will be aided by the settled weather, but people travelling in these areas should pay attention to roading information from Waka Kotahi NZTA.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes says, “As we farewell Fili and hop into the long weekend, there will be lots of fine weather across the country. Friday will be a stunner, apart from a few showers for Fiordland and Rakiura/Stewart Island, then a front moves up the South Island during Sunday.”

“Scattered rain will make its way north across the South Island during Sunday with this front, followed by a strong southwesterly flow. Falls may be heavy for the likes of Fiordland and southern Westland, and there is a possibility of severe gale westerlies for coastal Southland, Clutha, as well as Rakiura/Stewart Island,” adds Parkes.

As this front continues north, it weakens considerably, only bringing a few light showers to the lower North Island on Sunday morning, so the Easter Bunny will be bouncing around the country delivering chocolatey goods.

Conditions begin to deteriorate in Northland on Sunday as a sub-tropical low slowly sinks southwards. Parkes explains “Rain will develop in Northland during Sunday and spread into Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula late evening. The rain looks like it spreads farther south over the rest of the upper North Island during Monday, but there is still uncertainty especially with timing, on who exactly will see the wet weather. For those travelling on Monday either returning from their Easter getaway or kicking off the school holidays, we recommend keeping up to date with the latest forecast on our website.”

Other regions across the country will see a fine Sunday and Monday to finish off the long weekend.

© Scoop Media

