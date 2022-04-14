Council Votes To Delay Future Of The Levin Landfill Until September 2022
Thursday, 14 April 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
After four hours of debate, Council has voted to
delay the decision on the future of the Levin Landfill until
the incoming Chief Executive Monique Davidson has the
opportunity to provide her own evaluation on the complex
matter.
Horowhenua District Council
Mayor, Bernie Wanden says “The process has been
exhaustive. The future of the Levin Landfill is a complex
and difficult matter and something that has been the topic
of contention for years. After hours of debate and a Council
divided in its opinion, the best outcome from tonight was to
delay the decision until we’re able to reach a consensus
around the table.”
Mayor Bernie continued, “While
we weren’t able to reach a consensus, it was heartening to
hear Councillors discuss the need for a unified focus on
waste minimisation and how together as a community reducing
our solid waste needs to be our
priority.
Horowhenua’s solid waste will continue to
go to the Bonny Glen Landfill until a decision is
made.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>