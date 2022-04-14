Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Sticking To The Long-term Plan As It Prepares For The Year Ahead

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 2:57 pm
Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is sticking to the district’s Long-term Plan 2021-41 (LTP) Our plan for securing our future – Toitū Kāpiti as it prepares the Annual Plan and sets rates for 2022/23.

Council is intending to make only minor amendments to what is set out for year two of the LTP, the plan Kāpiti communities were consulted on last year.

Mayor K Gurunathan says Council has been busy since December, assessing the operating environment, refreshing information, identifying any necessary amendments to what’s set out in the LTP, and updating budgets.

“Through the Annual Plan process it has become clear that we need to stick to our Long-term Plan and continue to invest in resilience and growth,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“In sticking to our plan, we keep our strategic direction, community outcomes, levels of service, strategic assets and proposed major projects as they are. Our financial strategy will continue to balance rates, borrowings, and capital expenditure. And we will continue to work with mana whenua on building a mutually mana enhancing partnership.

“However, we do need to make some minor amendments, such as rephasing some of our projects due to factors beyond our control such as supply shortages, inflation, and COVID-19.”

Setting rates for the coming year is done alongside the Annual Plan. For 2022/23 Council is proposing a 7.5 percent average rates increase, slightly lower than the 8.0 percent projected increase for year two of our LTP. This increase is around $4.67 on average per week per ratepayer.

“Council understands times are tough for many in our district,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“We’re in the middle of a perfect storm with the ongoing pandemic, rising costs of living, and a growing housing crisis. It’s important to know that help is available to those who are unable to pay their rates and you should contact Council if this is the case.

“Throughout our planning we have kept the impact of decisions on rates at the forefront. We will also continue to look for opportunities to reduce this even further before the final Annual Plan is adopted and rates are set at the Council meeting on 30 June 2022.

“All of the information on the draft plan, including what’s in it for your community and the proposed average rates increase for your property, is available at kapiticoast.govt.nz/DeliveringForKāpiti. While you’re there, you can also check out some of the awesome work we’ve delivered in year one of the LTP.

“While COVID-19 continues to be a thorn in our side, this is a big year for the Kāpiti Coast with Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata (Transmission Gully) finally open, and with a substantial list of projects and initiatives underway I believe we’ll emerge from the year ahead stronger than ever.”

