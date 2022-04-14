Health Warning Lifted For Okawa Bay And Lake Rotoiti

Health warnings issued for Okawa Bay and Lake Rotoiti in December have now been lifted by the local Medical Officer of Health.

Visual observations and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that algal blooms in these areas have subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes. “Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it,” says Dr Lynne Lane, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

“It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else,” says Dr Lane.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Instagram: www.instagram.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/news

© Scoop Media

