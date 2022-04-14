Heavy Traffic Across Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland City

Police are advising motorists to be aware there is heavy traffic across the

Auckland region this evening.

There have been a number serious motor vehicle incidents across the city as

holiday-makers head out of Auckland.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care over Easter to avoid any

tragedy on our roads throughout this long weekend.

We are also reminding all road users to allow plenty of time to reach their

destination.

