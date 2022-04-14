Heavy Traffic Across Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland City
Thursday, 14 April 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to be aware there is heavy
traffic across the
Auckland region this evening.
There
have been a number serious motor vehicle incidents across
the city as
holiday-makers head out of Auckland.
Police
are urging motorists to take extra care over Easter to avoid
any
tragedy on our roads throughout this long
weekend.
We are also reminding all road users to allow
plenty of time to reach
their
destination.
