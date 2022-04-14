Crash, SH 2, Pakipaki - Road Closed - Eastern

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on State Highway 2 near

Pakipaki in Hawke’s Bay.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which was reported to Police at 7pm.

There are no reports of serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The road is blocked and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at

the scene.

© Scoop Media

