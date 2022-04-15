Police Search In Tauhara Forest, Taupō Following Firearms Incident
Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of
Plenty District Commander
Police are searching for
a man after a firearm was discharged at Police officers
conducting a routine vehicle stop in Taupō earlier
today.
No one was injured in the early morning
incident, but Police have called on Armed Offenders Squad
and Eagle helicopter support as the search for the man
continues. Police have located a firearm that may be
connected to the incident.
The area has been cordoned
and while it's not thought that there is immediate danger to
members of the public, Police advise people to avoid the
area while the incident is resolved.
The incident
occurred at 2.15am as Police were conducting a routine
vehicle stop on Pueto Valley Road in Tauhara Forest, Taupō
. The driver discharged a firearm towards Police and fled on
foot.
Motorists on State Highway 5 near Mount Tauhara
are asked to phone 111 if they have seen anyone hitchhiking
in this area. Anyone who has any information that could
assist Police to locate the offender is asked to call
111.
© Scoop Media
