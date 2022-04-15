Stunning Light Projection For Fallen Soldiers

Poppy projection.

Each year on ANZAC Day we commemorate the New Zealanders who have served and died in war, acknowledging their selfless contribution to our safety and freedom.

In Hastings, the names of those lost in World War I and World War II are etched in granite in the Hall of Memories within the Hastings and District War Memorial Library, under the inscription: ‘Our freedom is bought with a price that others paid. As you pass through here, remember’.

This year, in the week leading up to ANZAC Day, those names will also feature on the outside walls of the Memorial Library, in a strikingly dignified near 18-metre tall light projection.

RSA Hastings president David Holmes believed it was the first time such an outdoor art work had been developed to honour fallen soldiers.

“It is a beautiful way to honour those soldiers who died in battle and helped shape the wonderful country we live in today. It is a very fitting monument for our children and grandchildren, to help us preserve their memories and honour them.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the projection “is an awe-inspiring way to remember our brave Hastings War Heroes from the past.

“I encourage our families to come down in the early morning or evening to spend time reflecting on the sacrifices our forebears made for our country, shown through this truly stunning art work. I especially welcome the families of those named on the roll of honour in our Memorial Library – recognising their personal loss and their sacrifice as part of our commemoration.

“In the week leading up to ANZAC Day we reflect on the reason for the commemoration, many of us by buying our poppies in readiness for services on the day. If we are fortunate enough to have surviving family members who served in war, we look forward to helping them prepare and accompanying them to the services. We are proud this year we can stand together and grateful we have another way to remember our fallen soldiers through this beautiful tribute.”

The four-minute long projection will be on the outside walls at the main (western) entrance to the Hastings and District Wall Memorial Library, from April 20 to April 25 (ANZAC Day). It will run continuously from 5am to 7am and 6pm to midnight, with a minute’s silence in between each replay.

