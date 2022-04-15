Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stunning Light Projection For Fallen Soldiers

Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Poppy projection.

Each year on ANZAC Day we commemorate the New Zealanders who have served and died in war, acknowledging their selfless contribution to our safety and freedom.

In Hastings, the names of those lost in World War I and World War II are etched in granite in the Hall of Memories within the Hastings and District War Memorial Library, under the inscription: ‘Our freedom is bought with a price that others paid. As you pass through here, remember’.

This year, in the week leading up to ANZAC Day, those names will also feature on the outside walls of the Memorial Library, in a strikingly dignified near 18-metre tall light projection.

RSA Hastings president David Holmes believed it was the first time such an outdoor art work had been developed to honour fallen soldiers.

“It is a beautiful way to honour those soldiers who died in battle and helped shape the wonderful country we live in today. It is a very fitting monument for our children and grandchildren, to help us preserve their memories and honour them.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the projection “is an awe-inspiring way to remember our brave Hastings War Heroes from the past.

“I encourage our families to come down in the early morning or evening to spend time reflecting on the sacrifices our forebears made for our country, shown through this truly stunning art work. I especially welcome the families of those named on the roll of honour in our Memorial Library – recognising their personal loss and their sacrifice as part of our commemoration.

“In the week leading up to ANZAC Day we reflect on the reason for the commemoration, many of us by buying our poppies in readiness for services on the day. If we are fortunate enough to have surviving family members who served in war, we look forward to helping them prepare and accompanying them to the services. We are proud this year we can stand together and grateful we have another way to remember our fallen soldiers through this beautiful tribute.”

The four-minute long projection will be on the outside walls at the main (western) entrance to the Hastings and District Wall Memorial Library, from April 20 to April 25 (ANZAC Day). It will run continuously from 5am to 7am and 6pm to midnight, with a minute’s silence in between each replay.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 