Drugs, Cash And Ammunition Seized And Arrest Made Following Search Warrant
Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 26-year-old Te Teko man is facing numerous charges
following the execution of a search warrant at a Te Teko
house yesterday.
Police located more than 3,000 bags
of synthetic drugs, packaged and ready for sale, along with
a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs.
The
street value of the synthetic drugs is estimated to be
approximately $65,000.
Police also found more than
$30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of
different calibres of ammunition, and a stolen 2020 Toyota
Hilux valued at $52,000.
The man is scheduled to
appear in Whakatāne District Court on 16 April, charged
with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a
motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.
Further
charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of
the synthetic drugs
seized.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>