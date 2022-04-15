Drugs, Cash And Ammunition Seized And Arrest Made Following Search Warrant

A 26-year-old Te Teko man is facing numerous charges following the execution of a search warrant at a Te Teko house yesterday.

Police located more than 3,000 bags of synthetic drugs, packaged and ready for sale, along with a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs.

The street value of the synthetic drugs is estimated to be approximately $65,000.

Police also found more than $30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of different calibres of ammunition, and a stolen 2020 Toyota Hilux valued at $52,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on 16 April, charged with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.

Further charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of the synthetic drugs seized.

© Scoop Media

