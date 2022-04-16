Operation Grizzly: Police Seeking Man In Relation To Ongoing Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West

Investigations Manager:

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Ronnie Sefo.

A warrant for the 18-year-old’s arrest has been issued for an aggravated burglary that occurred in Mt Roskill on 20 December 2021.

While this offence is unrelated to Operation Grizzly, Police understand he may be able to assist with our ongoing enquires into the shooting incident in Sandringham last month.

Ronnie also goes by the name of Phillip Mahe and is known to have ties across Auckland – specifically frequenting the East Auckland suburbs.

Anyone who sights him should call Police on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting Operation GRIZZLY.

