Operation Grizzly: Police Seeking Man In Relation To Ongoing Investigation
Saturday, 16 April 2022, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City
West
Investigations Manager:
Police are appealing
for the public’s assistance in locating Ronnie
Sefo.
A warrant for the 18-year-old’s arrest has
been issued for an aggravated burglary that occurred in Mt
Roskill on 20 December 2021.
While this offence is
unrelated to Operation Grizzly, Police understand he may be
able to assist with our ongoing enquires into the shooting
incident in Sandringham last month.
Ronnie also goes
by the name of Phillip Mahe and is known to have ties across
Auckland – specifically frequenting the East Auckland
suburbs.
Anyone who sights him should call Police on
111.
Additionally, anyone who has further information
on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting
Operation
GRIZZLY.
