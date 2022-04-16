Enforcement Action Taken Against Gang Members And Associates On Tāmaki Makaurau Roads
Saturday, 16 April 2022, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in Tāmaki Makaurau have been monitoring a number
of gang movements on roads across the region today.
We
are aware of several planned events involving gang members
and associates over the long weekend, including a drag meet
at Meremere, attended by more than 200 people.
Our
focus is on ensuring that other motorists are not adversely
impacted by the movements of these gang members and
associates, and that those involved are not engaging in
dangerous or reckless driving
behaviour.
Officers have had a highly visible
presence in areas where we knew gang members and associates
would be travelling today, and we have issued a number of
infringement notices, including for breaches of licence
conditions and vehicle safety
requirements.
Police will maintain a visible
presence on the roads for the remainder of the Easter
holiday period and urge all those travelling on our roads to
not act in a way that puts other road users at
risk.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>