Enforcement Action Taken Against Gang Members And Associates On Tāmaki Makaurau Roads

Police in Tāmaki Makaurau have been monitoring a number of gang movements on roads across the region today.

We are aware of several planned events involving gang members and associates over the long weekend, including a drag meet at Meremere, attended by more than 200 people.

Our focus is on ensuring that other motorists are not adversely impacted by the movements of these gang members and associates, and that those involved are not engaging in dangerous or reckless driving behaviour.

Officers have had a highly visible presence in areas where we knew gang members and associates would be travelling today, and we have issued a number of infringement notices, including for breaches of licence conditions and vehicle safety requirements.

Police will maintain a visible presence on the roads for the remainder of the Easter holiday period and urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk.

© Scoop Media

