Forest & Bird Welcomes Nicola Toki As New Chief Executive

New Zealand's largest environmental NGO, Forest & Bird - Te Reo o te Taiao, welcomes Nicola Toki as Chief Executive Kaiwhakahaere. Ms Toki replaces Kevin Hague, who has retired after six years in the role.

Nicola Toki begins her role at Forest & Bird this week and joins the organisation in its 99th year, at a critical time for New Zealand and our natural environment.

“I’m excited to be stepping into the Chief Executive role at Forest & Bird at this crucial time,” says Ms Toki.

“As the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to build investment in environmental outcomes that will provide ongoing resilience for New Zealanders. These benefits are wide ranging and include, strengthening environmental protection measures to assist us with mitigating the impacts of climate change, as well as less obvious but well-proven matters such as how nature benefits mental health and wellbeing.

"We are fortunate that our natural heritage is the cornerstone of our national identity in New Zealand – we are all people who have strong connections with our mountains, oceans, rivers and forests."

Forest & Bird advocates for nature in New Zealand and includes close to 50 local branches of active volunteers which are involved in hundreds of community and landscape-scale environmental projects.

"Forest & Bird is a community of mana whenua, farmers, nurses, children, city-dwellers, grandparents, students, and more. Forest & Bird represents the people of New Zealand, who have been speaking for te taiao for nearly 100 years," says Ms Toki.

"We are both the largest and the longest-lived independent environmental organisation in New Zealand. It’s a privilege to be stepping into the Chief Executive role for Forest & Bird - Te Reo o te Taiao to continue to ensure that nature has a voice.”

© Scoop Media

