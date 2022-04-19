Section Of Sulphur Point Overflow Car Park To House Isolation Campervans

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has worked with Tauranga City Council to find a suitable place to temporarily house four self-contained campervans for COVID-19 isolation purposes.

The campervans are intended for people who have COVID-19, but due to personal circumstances cannot isolate safely at another address.

From Tuesday, 19 April a small section of the overflow car park at Sulphur Point will be used to accommodate the campervans until at least mid-May 2022.

The area will have 24/7 security and fencing in place and those isolating cannot leave the area in line with Ministry of Health guidance.

Support is being provided to those staying at Sulphur Point to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

We appreciate the community’s patience as we assist people to safely isolate.

