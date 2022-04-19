Incident - Ports of Auckland
Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at the
Ports of Auckland where a person has died.
The incident
was reported to Police around 9.23am.
WorkSafe NZ has been
notified.
No further information is available at this
stage.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui