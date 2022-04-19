Over 5000 Aucklanders Sign Petition To Stop Parking Proposal

A petition started by Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy to stop Auckland Transport’s proposal to remove kerbside parking has been signed by more than 5,000 Aucklanders.

“Auckland Transport’s proposal to remove kerbside parking has illustrated just how out of touch they are.

“To be so dismissive of the detrimental effect that this would have on the disabled, the elderly, parents, tradies and small businesses by giving them just one month to have their say is both unacceptable and undemocratic.

“For it to be rushed through in such haste in an election year is borderline corrupt and I am calling on Auckland Transport to make an immediate six month extension to their self-imposed May 1 deadline.

“As Mayor, I will work with Council to effect change that will put an end to a toxic culture at Auckland Transport that places ideological purity over reality and superiority complexes over common sense.

“On my first day as Mayor, I will conduct an independent review of the governance, structure and efficacy of Auckland Transport. I will also take over as Chair of the selection panel that shortlists board candidates for appointment by Council’s Appointments and Performance Review Committee.

“As a council we have a collective responsibility to appoint the best people to the boards of our CCO’s. I plan to bring a new style of leadership to the Mayor’s office that will be more directive, performance driven and act in the best interests of Auckland ratepayers,” says Molloy.

Aucklanders can sign the petition right up until election day at www.leomolloy.co.nz/parking.

© Scoop Media

