Update On Search For Overdue Torere Fisherman

The missing Torere fisherman has not yet been located.

Marine efforts by both Opotiki and Whakatane Coastguards have ceased for theday and at this stage the weather forecast is not looking favourable fortomorrow.

The Air Force is also nearing the completion of their search without success.

An assessment will now be undertaken of the search thus far.

Any further action will be dependant on the assessment and on the weatherover the coming days.

Police continue to ask that members of the public who may be on the shorelinefrom Torere through to Maketu today to be vigilant and report any sighting ofthe following items of interest: a 100 litre white chilly bin, a red totetank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

