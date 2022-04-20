Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Myrtle Rust Found On The Chatham Islands

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

Myrtle rust has been found on the Chatham Islands. This disease, caused by the invasive fungus Austropuccinia psidii, impacts plants in the Myrtaceae family (myrtles) including iconic New Zealand species like pōhutukawa. However there are no endemic Myrtaceae on the islands and the find was made on the highly invasive Myrtaceous weed Chilean guava (Ugni molinae). This has led Peter de Lange, a researcher with the Beyond Myrtle Rust programme, to believe there could be a silver lining to this discovery.

In late March, a member of the public brought a diseased plant sample to the Department of Conservation (DOC). The sample, which was confirmed as myrtle rust, was from the north end of the main island.

“Since myrtle rust is spread by wind and the Chatham Islands are downwind of New Zealand, its arrival was inevitable,” says de Lange, who had been surveying the Chatham Islands for myrtle rust before COVID lockdowns restricted travel out of Auckland.

“So far, we have only found myrtle rust on Chilean guava,” says Kerri Moir, an employee of Environment Canterbury who went to confirm the find and check the spread of the disease.

Chilean guava is native to Chile and adjacent regions in South America.

“On the Chatham Islands, some locals harvest and eat the fruit and use it for jams,” says de Lange. However, it is an incredibly ecologically destructive plant.

“Chilean guava has made an absolute mess of the north end of the island, particularly in swampy areas,” says Moir. “Because it is bird dispersed, there’s no way to stop it.”

New Zealand’s native Myrtaceae are uncommon in the Chatham Islands and nearly all the ones that grow there were introduced from the mainland.

The presence of myrtle rust on the Chatham Islands may threaten garden plants and the handful of exotic eucalyptus species that have been planted. However, while A. psidii is an unwanted organism under the Biosecurity Act 1993 and infected plants should not be moved by people, it may also end up behaving as a naturalised biocontrol agent for Chilean guava and help save a sensitive ecosystem from a weed invasion.

“We’ve needed a biocontrol agent for Chilean guava, and it looks like we’ve gotten one by accident,” says de Lange. Given there is no cure for myrtle rust and given its wind dispersed nature on the very windy Chatham Islands, it is likely the disease will spread.

So, while myrtle rust remains a dangerous disease threatening New Zealand’s taonga species, there is some hope in this particular case it might end up doing more good than harm.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 