Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan To Save Nature Off To Good Start, Needs More From Government Economic Agencies

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 5:46 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

20 April

The Te Mana O Te Taiao Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy Implementation Plan launched today is an excellent start, says new Forest & Bird Chief Executive Nicola Toki. But a plan for New Zealand that makes protection of nature the heart of our economic and environmental wellbeing will need stronger action from government economic agencies.

“This plan is urgent and necessary,” says Ms Toki. “Protecting nature is no longer just a ‘nice-to-have' but a critical strategy to protect us from the impacts of climate change, help us maintain our quality of life, and allow our identities as nature-loving people to flourish.

“If done right, this plan has the potential to save species from extinction, bring back birdsong to our communities, and protect New Zealanders from severe consequences of climate change impacts.

“What we’ve seen today is a cracking start, but to be successful in achieving the goals of Te Mana o te Taiao (Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy), much more needs to be done.

“As climate change impacts intensify in the future, we will increasingly rely on restored wetlands to slow flooding, new native forests to reduce erosion, and both to absorb carbon. Nature can protect us, but only if we protect nature first.”

“Last week’s State of the Environment report shows that business as usual won’t turn around the loss of nature in New Zealand. There is good work in this plan, it's just not enough to turn the tide or meet the Government’s own goals for 2025.”

Forest and Bird recommends that the Government address five critical gaps in its plan to make it work:

  • Urgently gazette the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity. This is critical to protecting nature on private land.
  • Make more ambitious law changes. Reform of the Resource Management Act needs to make strong commitments to protecting nature. Fisheries law reform needs to include a proper precautionary principle, ecosystem-based fisheries management, and a zero-bycatch goal. Additionally, the Marine Mammal Protection Act needs an overhaul.
  • Drive primary sector transformation. Identify and address the environmental impacts of the most damaging economic activities and ensure all primary sector transition plans deliver transformative outcomes for nature.
  • Dramatically increase pest control. Set clear targets, timetables and programmes for increasing pest control. This should include programmes to control browsing pests to increase carbon storage; incorporating statutory responsibilities such as the Himalayan Tahr Control Plan 1993; and expanding PF2050 to become pest free 2050 by including animals such as feral cats, especially in places where feral cats are known to have significant impact on indigenous wildlife.
  • Find new funding to implement the strategy. There should be greater use of polluter pays principles. This could include levying greenhouse gas polluters for the cost of adapting to climate change, levying the insurance sector for the benefits it receives from natural flood protection, and updating the wellbeing priorities and Budget policy to make funding the strategy a national wellbeing priority.

“The key to making this plan work is for all government agencies to engage with it, because to restore te taiao means economic and wellbeing benefits across all New Zealand sectors,” says Ms Toki.

“In particular, we look forward to primary sector and economic ministers driving MPI, MBIE, and Treasury's understanding of the scale of transformation needed and the central role they play in restoring nature in New Zealand. The biodiversity crisis requires all hands to the pump, not just the natural resources agencies who are currently leading this work.

“We need all of Government to write the laws that are needed, fund the work that must be done, and transform our primary industries – so that the natural world that defines us can continue to sustain us in future.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 