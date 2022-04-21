Manawatū Police continue to investigate incident in Shannon

Police continuing to investigate an incident in Shannon yesterday are seeking sightings of a man north of the town in the early evening.

A man was transported to Palmerston North Hospital shortly after 6:30pm with moderate injuries.

A scene examination is ongoing in Plimmer Terrace today as Police piece together what led to the man being injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says Police are continuing to speak with a number of witnesses.

While the man was located injured at the Four Square on Plimmer Terrace, Police do not believe that is where he was injured.

"We are also seeking sightings from the public of a man walking along the side of the road about 1km north of Shannon between 5:30-6:30pm yesterday," Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says.

"We do not believe there is any particular risk to residents in Shannon, as this appears to have been an isolated incident."

Anyone who saw the man walking north of Shannon yesterday is asked to please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220421/0735.

