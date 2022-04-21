Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairoa Announced In First Locality Pilots Of Health Reforms

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is delighted Wairoa has been named as one of the first locality planning networks as part of the upcoming health reforms which will take effect on 1 July 2022.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced the first nine ‘pilot’ localities on Thursday 21 April and it is expected between 60-80 localities will be up and running by July 2024.

Locality networks will be how communities, including iwi, have a say on what health services are provided for them and how they will be provided.

“The significant amount of work from community leaders to drive this proposal to a successful conclusion should not be underestimated,” said Emma Foster Executive Director Planning Funding and Performance at Hawke’s Bay DHB.

“The DHB’s role was to hold the pen, the ideas and approach all belong to Wairoa based on a by Wairoa, for Wairoa, to Wairoa approach.

“To produce a comprehensive plan and proposal within a short time frame showed the depth of commitment to the rohe, and for it to be recognised in this way shows the unique challenges that rural communities face is understood.”

The locality approach to health care takes a holistic line to wellbeing by recognising the range of factors that impact on a person’s health. It will join up care across communities and improve integration with different layers of the health system.

“Specifically, within the Wairoa locality it builds on the strength of existing relationships across iwi, council, social, education, whānau ora and other providers through the Wairoa Community Partnership Group for a multidimensional picture,” said Ms Foster.

