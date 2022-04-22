More Than 10,000 Native Trees To Be Planted As Bupa Foundation Legacy Forest Locations Announced

The announcement of Bupa Foundation legacy forest locations across New Zealand confirms Bupa Foundation’s commitment to the sustainable work of Trees That Count.

The community tree planting locations will be at Pirimai Walkway Planting Project in Napier, Waiwhakareke Heritage Park in Hamilton, and the Te Pae ō Ahuriri Project in Christchurch.

As we celebrate World Earth Day (Friday 22 April 2022), each legacy forest is intended to create green spaces for the use and enjoyment of future generations. The community projects will also enable New Zealanders to get involved with planting native tree spaces that contribute to biodiversity, health and wellbeing and fighting climate change.

Bupa Interim Managing Director, Julie Sellar says the three planting projects are spread across New Zealand and confirms the partnership between the Bupa Foundation and Trees That Count announced back in February 2022.

“These legacy forests in addition to the 5,000 native trees that will be planted through community projects will collectively see more than 15,000 native trees planted, supporting New Zealand as we look to a more sustainable future. We couldn’t be more committed to such important and positive work.”

The Bupa Foundation, which has been operating in Australia since 2005, has invested more than $35m (AUD) in over 130 different health and care projects and organisations. Bupa recently announced the new directions for the Foundation which will focus on building mentally healthy and resilient communities and creating a healthy planet for healthy people. This also included expanding the work of the Foundation to support activities in New Zealand.

The first legacy forest planted will be part of the Waiwhakareke Heritage Park in Hamilton, with planting scheduled for Sunday 10 July 2022. Followed by Pirimai Walkway Planting Project in Napier on Sunday 17 July and Te Pae ō Ahuriri Project in Christchurch on Sunday 28th August.

More details on the events and how you can get involved to be announced in June.

