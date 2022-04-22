Council Releases Pōkeno Public Realm Concept Plan
Council released its new Public Realm Concept Plan for
the town of Pōkeno this week, which has been developed to
support the rapidly growing residential
community.
The high-level Public Realm
Concept Plan brings together various projects within the
town’s centre which aim to transform Pōkeno into a
vibrant, people-centric community
destination.
It supports existing and
intended projects and plans such as the Long-Term Plan,
Pōkeno Local Area Blueprints and the Waikato District
Growth and Economic Development Strategy
2070.
Taking into consideration several
pieces of work already being undertaken, the Public Realm
Concept Plan enables better coordination of the natural
(soft) and built (hard) environments within the public realm
areas of Pōkeno, with emphasis on Great South Road and the
town centre.
The Public Realm Concept
Plan also focuses on improving accessibility to the town
centre for walking and cycling, the provision of a heavy
traffic bypass, and guiding the development of streetscape
upgrades to support and increase pedestrian
activity.
Council’s General Manager for
Community Growth, Clive Morgan, says that the Plan provides
a programme that highlights the ongoing collaboration
efforts to deliver various identified
projects.
"Council acknowledges the
importance of working with local stakeholders and existing
community members and businesses to achieve the desired
outcomes for the future of Pōkeno.
We are fortunate to have representation and input into the Public Realm Concept Plan from the Pōkeno Community Committee and Mana Whenua. This is imperative to retain and enhance the identity of the township,” says Mr. Morgan.
Council
will continue to consult on projects referenced in the
Public Realm Concept Plan, and delivery of existing and
intended projects requires ongoing
partnership.
Visit the website to read more about the Concept Realm Plan.