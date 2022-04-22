UPDATE: Serious Crash, Invercargill - Southern
Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey:
Police
can now confirm that a number of people have lost their
lives in a
crash near Queens Park this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the
two-vehicle crash, involving a heavy
motor vehicle and a motor vehicle, on Queens Drive just before 4pm.
Sadly, multiple people died at the scene.
The road will be closed between St Andrew Street and King Street overnight.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information is asked
to contact Police on 105 quoting event
number P050332364.
Information can also be passed on
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555 111.
Further updates will be provided when available.