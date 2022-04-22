UPDATE: Serious Crash, Invercargill - Southern

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey:

Police can now confirm that a number of people have lost their lives in a

crash near Queens Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a heavy

motor vehicle and a motor vehicle, on Queens Drive just before 4pm.

Sadly, multiple people died at the scene.

The road will be closed between St Andrew Street and King Street overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting event

number P050332364.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

Further updates will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

