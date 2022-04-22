Maori Authority Welcomes Government Plan On Korero Around CoGovernance

The Chair of the National Maori Authority has welcomed the Governments plan for a korero on what co Governance for Maori could look like with a focus on solving problems that has blighted Maoridom for decades. Chair, Matthew Tukaki, has said all of the statements from those in Opposition should now be taken with a whisp of salt considering they had said this was all happening out of view of New Zealanders:

“This is a great first step and I really do see this as an opportunity for us to have a deep and meaningful conversation about how we address systemic and deep social issues that, to be frank, have been dealt with through a system that quite obviously isn’t working. I mean issues around Maori determining co-designing or leading design around Kaupapa that would see us lower even further the number of our people in prisons or entering the justice system, the education system and how we could see a greater say leading to a rise on daily attendance and participation right through to graduating with skills that will help build the economy and the nation” Tukaki said

“The things we are already doing in housing and the environment are great starts and have proven to work, the mahi in the devolution of services and resources through Oranga Tamariki is yet another indicator as is the standing up of the Maori Health Authority. See past the cat calls on the politics of this and focus on the Kaupapa and what you will see is a Te Ao Maori world emerging with not just a greater say, but healthier, wealthier and ready to embrace the future” Tukaki said

“Now imagine we achieve those aspirations – what does that mean for New Zealand? A stronger nation, a stronger economy, a stronger health and education system and much more. And by the way; if we achieve those goals do you know how much money would potentially save? I would rather not being spending a billion dollars on just building a bigger prison to house inmates at a 100k a year if we can use this mechanism to prevent it” Tukaki said

Tukaki said he and the National Maori Authority would be involved in the process and he said the work he set forth as Chair of Oranga Tamariki was a strong indicator of the potential.

© Scoop Media

