Watermain Break On Levers Road, Matua
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
There has been a water main break on Levers Road, Matua
effecting the water supply to properties 108 to
156.
Contractors are on site working hard to get the
water back on by 10am this morning. Water has been off since
Friday evening.
There is a water cart available for
those needing water at Matua Primary
School.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest... More>>