Watermain Break On Levers Road, Matua

There has been a water main break on Levers Road, Matua effecting the water supply to properties 108 to 156.

Contractors are on site working hard to get the water back on by 10am this morning. Water has been off since Friday evening.

There is a water cart available for those needing water at Matua Primary School.

