Name Releases: Invercargill Fatal Crash
Sunday, 24 April 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the four people who died on Friday in
a crash near Queens Park, Invercargill.
They
were:
Konnor Steele, aged 16, from Bluff
Indaka
Rouse, aged 16, from Bluff
Kyah Kennedy, aged 16, from
Bluff
O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, aged 17, from
Invercargill
Police would like to extend our sincere
condolences to their family and friends.
An
investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there are
no further updates at this
time.
