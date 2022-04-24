Name Releases: Invercargill Fatal Crash

Police can now name the four people who died on Friday in a crash near Queens Park, Invercargill.

They were:

Konnor Steele, aged 16, from Bluff

Indaka Rouse, aged 16, from Bluff

Kyah Kennedy, aged 16, from Bluff

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, aged 17, from Invercargill

Police would like to extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there are no further updates at this time.

