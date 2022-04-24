Overnight SH1 Closures And Daytime Stop/Go Near Warkworth From 2-5 May 2022

The Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth project will be undertaking pavement reconstruction and tie in works on SH1 between the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and Hudson Road intersections. For safety reasons, a section of the road will be closed during the night while this happens, signposted detours will be in place.

As our team progress works at Pukerito (Northern Connection), pavement reconstruction and resurfacing works are required. As part of these works, the intersection at Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and State Highway 1 (SH1) has been upgraded. New barriers have been installed and an extra median lane will be introduced as part of the final design, allowing vehicles to safely merge when turning onto SH1 southbound.

This will require a night-time road closure on SH1 between the Kaipara Flats and Goatley Road and Hudson Road intersections on Monday 2 May for four nights with Stop/Go traffic management in place during the day, for five days.

The works will be carried out during the following times:

Daytime works – stop/go and lower speed limit in place:

• Monday 2 May to Friday 6 May between 5am and 9pm

Overnight full closure – detour in place:

• Monday 2 May to Thursday 5 May between 9pm and 5am

When the full closure is in place, there will be a detour between Warkworth and Wellsford via State Highway 16, for those needing to travel at night. The detour could add up to 30 minutes travel time for some road users, so we advise planning travel over this time carefully and apologise in advance for any inconvenience. We will work closely with the project neighbours and there will be early warning signage to advise motorists ahead of the works.

“Safety is our highest priority, and a reduced speed limit of 30km/h will be in place during the daytime stop/go, for the duration of these works. We ask that drivers keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our work crews and road users, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted by work activity” says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi journey planner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ before heading out and allow more time for their journey.

“The pavement improvement works is a significant step towards completion of Ara Tūhono - the Pūhoi to Warkworth Project to extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region”.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

