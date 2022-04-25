Sudden Death, Lyttleton
Monday, 25 April 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following an
incident in Lyttleton this morning.
Emergency services
were called to a vessel at Cashin Quay, shortly before
9.30am.
Maritime New Zealand has been
notified.
Police will conduct enquiries in relation to
the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their
finding in due
course.
