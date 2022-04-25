Statement On Lyttelton Port Death

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Lyttelton port worker is the tragic loss of life of another worker and has shaken the maritime industry.

A Lyttelton Port Company employee, who was a Maritime Union member, died this morning Monday 25 April in a workplace accident.

The fatality occurred on the ship ETG Aquarius berthed at Cashin Quay at the Port of Lyttelton during coal loading operations.

Mr Harrison says the incident will be investigated by Maritime New Zealand and the Union would assist in any way with the investigation.

He says workmates of the man will be devastated by the death and the Union would offer support to workers and the man’s family.

Mr Harrison says the death has hit workers in the industry hard, as it follows from the workplace death of a young worker Atiroa Tuaiti at the Ports of Auckland last week.

He says port unions are calling for national standards in the port industry and would be campaigning hard to improve health and safety in ports.

“These deaths and serious injuries in the port industry should not be happening, and the controls and processes and culture need to be fixed through national standards.”

© Scoop Media

