Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CTU Statement On Lyttleton Port Death

Monday, 25 April 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

The death of a MUNZ member at Lyttleton Port today is a tragedy and serves as further evidence of the urgent need of an inquiry into port safety in New Zealand, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"Today's tragedy comes merely 6 days after the death of Atiroa Tuaiti on 19th April at the Ports of Auckland.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand, Rail and Maritime Transport Union and New Zealand Merchant Service Guild have called for an inquiry into port safety, from which national standards would be developed. The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions wholeheartedly endorses these necessary measures.

“Three days out from Workers Memorial Day, yet another worker has been killed at work at a New Zealand Port,” says NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff. “Every worker deserves to know that when they go to work in the morning, that they will be coming home safely at the end of the day. Sadly that is currently not the case in this industry, and urgent action is needed," says Richard Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>



Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 