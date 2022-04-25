Serious Crash, SH3, Te Kuiti - Waikato

Emergency services are attending a crash at the intersection of Hospital Road and SH 3 (Te Kumi Road) in Te Kuiti.

Police were notified of the crash involving two vehicles at 3:15pm.

Five people were involved and initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene.

The road remains closed with diversions in place while emergency services are in attendance.

Motorists are advised to be patient and expect delays.

