Serious Crash, SH3, Te Kuiti - Waikato
Monday, 25 April 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a crash at the
intersection of Hospital Road and SH 3 (Te Kumi Road) in Te
Kuiti.
Police were notified of the crash involving two
vehicles at 3:15pm.
Five people were involved and
initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
will be attending the scene.
The road remains closed
with diversions in place while emergency services are in
attendance.
Motorists are advised to be patient and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in... More>>