Police Investigate Firearms Incident In Te Atatū South

Police are investigating a firearms incident in Royal View Road, Te Atatū South.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 12.30am.

Indications are that a firearm was discharged at a house from outside the property.

A number of adults were in the house at the time. Nobody was injured.

Police scene guards remained at the property overnight.

A scene examination is taking place today.

The local community will notice an increased Police presence in the area today while staff make enquiries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number 220425/2681.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

