Man Dies Following Water-related Incident, Piha
Monday, 25 April 2022, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a man has died in a water-related
incident at Piha.
Emergency services attended
following a report received at 8.15am of a person in
difficulty in the water off Marine Parade
South.
Sadly, the man died at the scene.
Police
will conduct enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of
the Coroner, who will release their finding in due
course.
