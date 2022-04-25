Man Dies Following Water-related Incident, Piha

Police can confirm that a man has died in a water-related incident at Piha.

Emergency services attended following a report received at 8.15am of a person in difficulty in the water off Marine Parade South.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

Police will conduct enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

