Traffic Hotspots Expected To Be Heavy This Afternoon

Waka Kotahi is expecting traffic in and out of Northland and Auckland to be heavy this afternoon, as people travel home from long weekends, extended breaks and ANZAC Day commemorations.

For those leaving Northland heading South on SH1, traffic is predicted to be heaviest between Wellsford and Puhoi, from 11:30am to 4:30pm today.

For those heading Northbound on SH1, from Bombay through to Manukau, traffic is predicted to be heaviest from 11:00am to 5:00pm today.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau - Maintenance & Operations at Waka Kotahi, says holiday traffic is expected to be heavy and advises other motorists to avoid the identified hotspots if possible.

“Congestion and delays will be inevitable this afternoon, so please be patient on the road.

“We encourage everyone to check their intended route home on the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website and where possible, delay non-essential travel to avoid being caught in queues,” said Ms Hori-Hoult.

The website www.journey.nzta.govt.nz provides motorists with real-time travel information, updates on delays, roadworks, EV charging station locations, road closures along your chosen route. The online tool gives traffic and congestion predictions based on previous years’ travel patterns.

Ms Hori-Hoult says there are simple things everyone can do to keep safe on the roads this ANZAC Day.

“Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness.

“Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

“Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert.”

“We’re asking everyone to do their part to help ensure a safe and enjoyable ANZAC Day.”

Road users are also advised to expect brief road closures on SH16 through Helensville and Wellsford this morning while the road is used for ANZAC day commemorations. Detours will be in place and roads will be open by noon.

