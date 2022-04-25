Arrests Made Following Burglary In Whitianga

Attributed to Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Dean Anderson.

Hamilton Police have arrested three youths involved in a burglary in Whitianga this morning.

The three young men used a stolen vehicle to gain entry to a shop on Albert Street, Buffalo Beach, just before 4am.

The trio was arrested by Hamilton staff after Whitianga staff successfully identified the youths and put out the alert across the district.

The group was located by Hamilton Police after they crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence.

No one in the group was injured.

All three, aged 13, 14 and 15, will be appearing in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges of Burglary.

This is an excellent example of Police working together across their District to hold these offenders to account.

Police acknowledge this type of offending causes concern in our communities, and it will not be tolerated.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

© Scoop Media

