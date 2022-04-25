Serious Crash, Waterworks Road, Te Miro - Waikato
Monday, 25 April 2022, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Waterworks Road in Te
Miro.
Police were notified of
a crash involving a single vehicle that had collided
with
a tree just after 6:30pm.
The sole occupant has been
transported to hospital via helicopter with
critical
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place at Chepmell Road and Te Miro
Road.
The
Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will be attending
the
scene.
