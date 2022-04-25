Serious Crash, Waterworks Road, Te Miro - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Waterworks Road in Te

Miro.

Police were notified of a crash involving a single vehicle that had collided

with a tree just after 6:30pm.

The sole occupant has been transported to hospital via helicopter with

critical injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Chepmell Road and Te Miro

Road.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will be attending the scene.

