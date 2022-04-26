Fatal Crash - Ngāruawāhia

Police are now in a position to confirm that a person involved in a single

vehicle crash on Saulbrey Road, Ngāruawāhia has died.

Police were notified of the crash where the vehicle collided with a power

line just before 8pm.

Sadly, one person died at scene at the scene.

The other three occupants were transported to hospital with serious,

moderate, and minor injuries, respectively.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the investigation into the

crash is ongoing.

© Scoop Media

