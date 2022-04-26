Fatal Crash - Ngāruawāhia
Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm that a person
involved in a single
vehicle crash on Saulbrey
Road, Ngāruawāhia has died.
Police were
notified of the crash where the vehicle collided with a
power
line just before 8pm.
Sadly, one person died
at scene at the scene.
The other three occupants were
transported to hospital with serious,
moderate, and minor
injuries, respectively.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended the scene and the investigation into the
crash
is
ongoing.
