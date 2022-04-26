Whanganui trailer owners reminded to keep security in mind

Whanganui Police are reminding trailer owners to secure them and store them out of sight after a number of recent thefts.

Trailers are vulnerable to theft as they are less likely to be afforded the same protection as motor vehicles, says Whanganui Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Shaun Jones.

"Trailers left unsecured or poorly secured on residential front lawns or driveways and can be stolen relatively quickly and quietly," says Senior Sergeant Jones.

"They are easy to turn over and on-sell, and it can be very difficult for Police to identify the original trailer if it is located."

To help prevent trailer theft, Police urge owners to consider taking the following steps:

Park the trailer out of view

Position the trailer so the coupling is facing away from the road

Fit a hitch-coupler lock and/or wheel lock to the trailer

Use a chain or cable to secure the trailer to an immovable object

Remove one or all of the trailers wheels

Fit a GPS tracking device to the trailer

Have a unique identifier such as a date of birth or the trailer registration

number welded or engraved onto the chassis and underside of the trailer.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity occurring on or around properties

should call 111 immediately.

© Scoop Media

