Update - search for overdue fisherman, Torere

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Search and Rescue involved in the search for the overdue Torere fisherman are reviewing search activity to date and planning any next steps.

The man failed to return from his fishing trip on Sunday 17 April.

A wooden oar and a piece of rope were reported washed up at Bryans Beach, Ohiwa, over the weekend and are thought to have belonged to the man.

This is essential information and will help Police plan for further search activity.

Police continue to ask that members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu be vigilant and report any sightings of the following items of interest:

a red tote tank
a wooden oar
a yellow life jacket.
Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.
 

