Update - search for overdue fisherman, Torere
Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police Search and Rescue involved in the search for the
overdue Torere fisherman are reviewing search activity to
date and planning any next steps.
The man failed to
return from his fishing trip on Sunday 17 April.
A
wooden oar and a piece of rope were reported washed up at
Bryans Beach, Ohiwa, over the weekend and are thought to
have belonged to the man.
This is essential
information and will help Police plan for further search
activity.
Police continue to ask that members of the
public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to
Maketu be vigilant and report any sightings of the following
items of interest:
a red tote tank
a wooden
oar
a yellow life jacket.
Anyone who comes across any
of these items is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting
file number
220418/0391.
