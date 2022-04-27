Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Says Cold, Crowded Homes Continue To Blight Our Communities

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 5:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Renters, Māori and Pacific peoples are among the groups most affected by poor housing habitability in Aotearoa New Zealand, according to human rights indicators released today as part of Te Kāhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission’s Housing Inquiry.

The Commission has focused on three human rights indicators - rates of damp and mould, household crowding, and cold - to show habitability trends, as part of its Measuring Progress series.

“The indicator for dampness and mould in rental housing shows a small improvement, but the other two indicators - household crowding, and cold - show no improvement” explains Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt.

Most housing indicators show rental housing is of significantly poorer quality than owner-occupied housing. There is also considerable difference in home ownership rates between ethnic groups, with Māori and Pacific peoples particularly less likely to live in owner-occupied housing.

Mr Hunt says the right to a decent home applies to everyone, but these human rights indicators paint a contrasting picture, with not everyone across the country equally able to access decently habitable housing.

“Housing habitability affects the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, contributing to a burden of disease for people living in poor quality housing, says Mr Hunt.

“These indicators lay it out clearly for us; local and central government, and private landlords must improve housing habitability in order to achieve the progressive realisation of the right to a decent home.

“To make sure they do that, the country needs a new effective accountability mechanism, which uses the indicators.

“These indicators provide a window into significant failings by successive governments to address Te Tiriti o Waitangi responsibilities with regard to habitable homes for tangata whenua.”

Tangata whenua housing issues stem directly from colonisation, which saw racist policies of dispossession of land and resources, forcing whānau into poverty and dependence.

“Improving the habitability of housing for tangata whenua must also be seen in this context of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, addressing racism, addressing land loss, land use barriers, and improving access to appropriate housing.

“The recent Healthy Homes legislation should help to improve housing overall and reduce the gap between owner-occupied and rental housing. But this will only be possible if there is an effective accountability mechanism put in place to ensure that landlords comply, and it is not left up to vulnerable tenants to hold their landlords to account.

The Chief Commissioner is also concerned that recent cost of living increases are likely to mean more people, particularly renters, tangata whenua, and Pacific peoples will feel the cold this winter, as people struggle to cover the cost of heating their homes.

(Note: As part of its Housing Inquiry, the Human Rights Commission has developed the tool Measuring Progress, which uses indicators to measure progress on seven principles that relate to the right to a decent home, grounded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The Habitability indicators are the second such set of indicators released by the Commission, following indicators on affordability of housing. These will be followed by releases of indicators on accessibility, security of tenure and cultural adequacy throughout 2022.)

Links

The Measuring Progress indicator dashboard is available at (new data will be live at 5am, 26th April – can be provided upon request before): https://www.hrc.co.nz/our-work/right-decent-home/measuring-succcess/

The basis for a new accountability mechanism is outlined in the first report of the Housing Inquiry, “Strengthening Accountability and Participation in the Housing System”, available at: https://www.hrc.co.nz/files/2716/3944/7313/Housing_Inquiry_Strengthening_Accountability_and_Participation_FINAL-compressed.pdf

The “Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa” is available at: https://www.hrc.co.nz/files/7416/2784/4778/Framework_Guidelines_on_the_Right_to_a_Decent_Home_in_Aotearoa_FINAL.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 




David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>




TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 