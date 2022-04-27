Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Property Value Increases 53%

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s new property rating valuations show the city is now worth $71.4billion.

Significant increases see the city’s total property Capital Value (the total value of the land and any buildings on it) increase 53%, and Land Value 67% since 2018.

Residential property saw the average Capital Value increase 57% to $922,800. The average residential Land Value is up 63%, now $568,700.

On average, Capital Values for commercial and industrial property have increased by 40% across the city.

Every three years Council is required, by law, to assess the rating valuation of every property in Hamilton to help calculate what rates will be for the following three years.

A revaluation doesn’t mean Council collects more rates, although it may change the way the Council’s budget is divided among ratepayers.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed revaluations, meaning property owners are receiving their valuation notices later than previous years. The new rating valuations represent the likely selling price if the property had sold on 1 September 2021.

Rating valuations are a snapshot in time and prices may have changed since September 2021.

Independent registered valuation company Opteon carried out Hamilton’s revaluation, and the process has been audited and approved by the Office of the Valuer-General.

“Hamilton’s substantial growth in the past few years has been due to several factors including low interest rates and increases in both first home buyer and investor activity,” said Council’s Financial Support Services Manager Matthew Bell.

“Demand for housing has continued to drive infill development such as units and townhouses, increasing values in some of Hamilton’s more established suburbs. Large blocks of land in the future development areas of Peacocke and Rotokauri have seen the larger increases driven by the demand for land across the city. Hamilton’s industrial market has also seen high growth following nationwide trends.”

What does this mean for Hamilton’s rates?

“There is a common misconception that a large valuation increase automatically means an equivalent rate increase. It’s not necessarily the case,” said Bell.

“What determines a rates increase is if a property’s Capital Value increased more than the average for the property type.”

Council does not collect more rates as a result of a revaluation, rather budgets are set through its Long-Term and Annual plans, which determines the total rates needed to provide services to the city.

Council is proposing a 4.9% average rates increase from 1 July 2022 as set out in the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan. This will be confirmed in June.

A residential property with a Capital Value increase of about 57% should see a rates increase of about 4.9%.

A commercial or industrial property with a Capital Value increase of about 40% should see a rates increase of about 4.9%.

If a property changed by more than the average, a rate increase will be more than 4.9%. Less than the average, it may be less than 4.9% or could decrease.

Not all rates are based on property value. Some rates are a fixed amount and are not affected by the revaluation.

Council staff are now working through what next year’s rates look like for individual properties and will make this information available over the coming weeks.

Find your property’s value

Property values are being delivered directly to homeowners and ratepayers, and can be found on Council’s website: hamilton.govt.nz/revaluation or at the Council offices, 260 Anglesea Street.

If you don’t agree you can object

People can object if they don’t agree with their new valuation.

Objections need to be lodged before 8 June 2022. You can find out how to do this on the back of your rating valuation notice or on the Council website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>



Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 