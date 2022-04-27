Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Election Results Declared

At 12 noon on Tuesday 26 April 2022, the iwi elections were declared closed. Of the 19,695 voting papers that were posted out to registered iwi members, a total of 4113 were returned equating to a 20.88% return. Of the returns, 1991 were received by post while 2122 were received online.

At 4:30 pm a Special General Meeting was held where Independent Elections Returning Officer Dale Ofsoske revealed the results of the election. The meeting was attended by 35 people in person, 72 via zoom and 1,617 via facebook.

Elected Unopposed

As the number of candidates for each of the following positions did not exceed the number of vacancies, no physical elections were required and the following persons were declared duly elected as follows:

Kahungunu ki Tamaki Nui A Rua (one vacancy)

HAPE, Hayden (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (one vacancy)

HOKIANGA, Thompson (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea (one vacancy)

HEPERI-SMITH, JB (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu (one vacancy)

RETI, Hōri (no alternate)

Taurahere Runanga – Northern District (one vacancy)

BEATTIE, Eruera (no alternate)

Taurahere Runanga – Southern District (one vacancy)

RUAWAI-HAMILTON, Brian (no alternate)

Elected By Vote

Chairperson (one vacancy)

BARBER, Bayden 2273

TOMOANA, Ngahiwi 1787

Kaumātua (one vacancy)

HAPUKU, Jerry 490

HILTON, Haami 668

Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua (one vacancy)

HOW, Nigel William 569

WILSON, Naomi 431 (alternate)

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa (one vacancy)

IHAKA, Melissa 126

RUTENE, Andrea 60

WAIPUKA, Jenishavorne 125 (alternate)

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges and congratulates all of the candidates who put themselves forward for this election. New Board members include the new Chairperson, Bayden Barber, Heretaunga representative, Thompson Hokianga, Wairarapa alternate, Jenishavorne Waipuka and Northern Taurahere representative, Eruera Beattie. Thompson and Jenishavorne are brand new to the iwi Board while both Bayden and Eruera have been alternate board members in the past. Eruera has been the alternate for Owen Purcell for the 2019-2022 Board and Bayden was the alternate to the late, Christine Teariki, representing Heretaunga during the 2007-2010 tenure. Melissa Ihaka continues to be the youngest Board member, squeezing in just in front of Jenishavorne Waipuka who has picked up the alternative position. Wairoa remains happy with their status quo outcome with Nigel How representing Wairoa and Naomi Wilson as the alternate. Kaumātua - Haami Hilton will continue his service for the next three years. Just prior to the meeting, Uncle Haami said he would be happy either way the Kaumātua vote would go because he and Jerry are both from Te Hauke, both the same age and they were literally brought up together.

Soon after the results were declared yesterday, staff were encouraged by the outgoing Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana, to “Look forward and do your best for our iwi and stay focused on what’s most important”. “We were encouraged to support Bayden to be a great leader for our people” – Ruth Wong. Tears and anxiety were replaced with courage and strength.

In the closing remarks, iwi staff member Te Rangi Huata acknowledged all of the candidates who put themselves forward and ended with these befitting words, “It’s exciting times on this new voyage of discovery, exploration and rediscovery with God as our guide” “In the words of the late Moana Jackson, Life is a never ending journey of new beginnings”.

The new board will gather to meet and be inducted at their first meeting on 20 May 2022.

