Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Election Results Declared

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

At 12 noon on Tuesday 26 April 2022, the iwi elections were declared closed. Of the 19,695 voting papers that were posted out to registered iwi members, a total of 4113 were returned equating to a 20.88% return. Of the returns, 1991 were received by post while 2122 were received online.

At 4:30 pm a Special General Meeting was held where Independent Elections Returning Officer Dale Ofsoske revealed the results of the election. The meeting was attended by 35 people in person, 72 via zoom and 1,617 via facebook.

Elected Unopposed

As the number of candidates for each of the following positions did not exceed the number of vacancies, no physical elections were required and the following persons were declared duly elected as follows:

Kahungunu ki Tamaki Nui A Rua (one vacancy)

HAPE, Hayden (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (one vacancy)

HOKIANGA, Thompson (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea (one vacancy)

HEPERI-SMITH, JB (no alternate)

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu (one vacancy)

RETI, Hōri (no alternate)

Taurahere Runanga – Northern District (one vacancy)

BEATTIE, Eruera (no alternate)

Taurahere Runanga – Southern District (one vacancy)

RUAWAI-HAMILTON, Brian (no alternate)

Elected By Vote

Chairperson (one vacancy)

BARBER, Bayden 2273

TOMOANA, Ngahiwi 1787

Kaumātua (one vacancy)

HAPUKU, Jerry 490

HILTON, Haami 668

Ngāti Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua (one vacancy)

HOW, Nigel William 569

WILSON, Naomi 431 (alternate)

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa (one vacancy)

IHAKA, Melissa 126

RUTENE, Andrea 60

WAIPUKA, Jenishavorne 125 (alternate)

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges and congratulates all of the candidates who put themselves forward for this election. New Board members include the new Chairperson, Bayden Barber, Heretaunga representative, Thompson Hokianga, Wairarapa alternate, Jenishavorne Waipuka and Northern Taurahere representative, Eruera Beattie. Thompson and Jenishavorne are brand new to the iwi Board while both Bayden and Eruera have been alternate board members in the past. Eruera has been the alternate for Owen Purcell for the 2019-2022 Board and Bayden was the alternate to the late, Christine Teariki, representing Heretaunga during the 2007-2010 tenure. Melissa Ihaka continues to be the youngest Board member, squeezing in just in front of Jenishavorne Waipuka who has picked up the alternative position. Wairoa remains happy with their status quo outcome with Nigel How representing Wairoa and Naomi Wilson as the alternate. Kaumātua - Haami Hilton will continue his service for the next three years. Just prior to the meeting, Uncle Haami said he would be happy either way the Kaumātua vote would go because he and Jerry are both from Te Hauke, both the same age and they were literally brought up together.

Soon after the results were declared yesterday, staff were encouraged by the outgoing Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana, to “Look forward and do your best for our iwi and stay focused on what’s most important”. “We were encouraged to support Bayden to be a great leader for our people” – Ruth Wong. Tears and anxiety were replaced with courage and strength.

In the closing remarks, iwi staff member Te Rangi Huata acknowledged all of the candidates who put themselves forward and ended with these befitting words, “It’s exciting times on this new voyage of discovery, exploration and rediscovery with God as our guide” “In the words of the late Moana Jackson, Life is a never ending journey of new beginnings”.

The new board will gather to meet and be inducted at their first meeting on 20 May 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 




David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>




TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 