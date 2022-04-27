Upcoming Migrant Protests

Event 1

When: Thursday 28 April 2022 – 6.30pm to 7.30pm

What: Candlelight Vigil

Where: Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland

FB event link:

https://fb.me/e/1OS5TNzjU1

Event 2

When: Sunday 1st May 2022 – 2pm

What: Mayday for Migrants

Where: Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland

FB event link: https://fb.me/e/3Vli4Aash

Why:

1. #LetThemStay-

the migrant workers onshore who missed out on the changes we won in phase one of the campaign to win residency – include them in RV21

2. #BringThemBack-

the migrant workers trapped offshore on many different visas who were unable to return due to the border being closed by the pandemic – extend their visas

3. #RV21forALL-

NZ migrant workers stranded offshore would have qualified for the one off resident visa had they been allowed to re-enter New Zealand – include them in RV21

4. #ReUnitetheFamilies-

The government said be kind- it is time to reunite families split up by the covid response before we open Aotearoa to commercial tourists- they have waited over two years in heart-breaking situations – prioritise separated families

5. #MigrantLivesMatter-

the Migrant Movement is taking to the streets again to organise and fight back against exploitation, discrimination and racism. Join the movement today and do your bit to build the big march on Mayday – let’s march on Mayday, Sunday 1st May

