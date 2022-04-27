Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Migrant Protests

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Migrant Workers Association

Event 1

When: Thursday 28 April 2022 – 6.30pm to 7.30pm

What: Candlelight Vigil

Where: Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland

FB event link:

https://fb.me/e/1OS5TNzjU1

Event 2

When: Sunday 1st May 2022 – 2pm

What: Mayday for Migrants

Where: Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland

FB event link: https://fb.me/e/3Vli4Aash

Why:

1. #LetThemStay-
the migrant workers onshore who missed out on the changes we won in phase one of the campaign to win residency – include them in RV21

2. #BringThemBack-
the migrant workers trapped offshore on many different visas who were unable to return due to the border being closed by the pandemic – extend their visas

3. #RV21forALL-
NZ migrant workers stranded offshore would have qualified for the one off resident visa had they been allowed to re-enter New Zealand – include them in RV21

4. #ReUnitetheFamilies-
The government said be kind- it is time to reunite families split up by the covid response before we open Aotearoa to commercial tourists- they have waited over two years in heart-breaking situations – prioritise separated families

5. #MigrantLivesMatter-
the Migrant Movement is taking to the streets again to organise and fight back against exploitation, discrimination and racism. Join the movement today and do your bit to build the big march on Mayday – let’s march on Mayday, Sunday 1st May

Sunday 1st May 2022 – 2pm

Aotea Square – Queen Street – Auckland

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Migrant Workers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 




David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>




TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 