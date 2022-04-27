Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

RNZAF Helps Devonport Woman Keep Flying Career Alive

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Covid-19 ended a lot of careers in the aviation industry, but Devonport’s Maya Tewhata-Low will still be airborne thanks to a fledgling career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

Aircraftman Tewhata-Low, 23, had been working as cabin crew for Virgin Australia before the pandemic closed the New Zealand base.

That sparked her to look at the RNZAF and she has now graduated the 14-week recruit training at RNZAF Base Woodbourne. She will soon start training as a Flight Steward.

“I knew I wanted to continue working in a similar role, which is one of the reasons I decided to join the RNZAF as a Flight Steward.

“I play a big part in my nieces and nephews lives and I want to set a good example and be a good role model for them.

“Working for the RNZAF and contributing to serving our country will allow me to do so,” she said.

Aircraftman Tewhata-Low is a people person and said this was what attracted her to the role of a Flight Steward.

“In the role of a Flight Steward you get to meet and work with new people every day. Not every day is the same in the role of a Flight Steward, which keeps your job exciting.”

She said looking towards the future she wants to progress with her role and aspires to take on leadership positions.

“Eventually I hope to be in a position where I am able to have an impact on the growth and future of new Air Force personnel.”

She is looking forward to getting stuck into the next phase of training and to begin her new career.

She encouraged those who wanted to join the military to keep fit and have an open mind.

“There will be many different situations where you are pushed out of your comfort zone, although it will be worth it in the end.

“I would also recommend getting involved in the force fit classes and keeping fit before joining as it will make things a lot easier when it comes to recruit course,” she said.

To learn more about a career in the RNZAF visit: www.defencecareers.mil.nz.

