Arson arrest made by Wairarapa Police

Wairarapa Police investigating a recent series of vehicle fires on private properties in Martinborough, Carterton and Masterton have charged a 63-year-old old Carterton man with offences including two arsons, an attempted arson, a $500,000 gold bullion fraud and a number of burglaries.

The investigation into these offences has been running for some time and has required a whole team approach, culminating in the male being arrested in Masterton at 1am on 27 April.

The male was seen leaving a residential address where staff then found and extinguished a vehicle fire.

All of these arsons had the potential to spread to nearby homes. Being able to prevent further victimisation and harm was the biggest priority for the team while aiming to bring the investigation to a successful conclusion.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to these incidents and the victims of all of the offending have been spoken to.

"Their biggest concern was that at night time any noise was concerning to them," says Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth. "Knowing they can now be and feel safe in their homes is the biggest reward for the investigation team."

The man is due to appear in Masterton District Court today.

