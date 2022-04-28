Police patrol disturbs burglars, cigarettes recovered
Thursday, 28 April 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sharp eyes and a timely drive-by saw five people taken
into custody and a large amount of stolen property recovered
in Auckland.
Around 11.05pm on Sunday 24 April, Police
patrolling in Grey Lynn noticed the front door of a dairy on
Williamson Ave was damaged.
Hearing Police outside,
three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got
into a waiting vehicle.
A 12-year-old female got in
the driver’s seat.
The Police Eagle helicopter was
in the area and quickly located the vehicle, maintaining
observations until it exited the Southern Motorway at Mt
Wellington.
After losing control in the wet
conditions, the vehicle slid into a tree and came to a stop.
Local units arrived and took all five occupants into
custody.
There were no reports of injuries.
A
large amount of stolen property was recovered from the
vehicle including a duffle bag full of
cigarettes.
Three people have been referred to Youth
Aid following the
incident.
