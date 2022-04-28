Police patrol disturbs burglars, cigarettes recovered

Sharp eyes and a timely drive-by saw five people taken into custody and a large amount of stolen property recovered in Auckland.

Around 11.05pm on Sunday 24 April, Police patrolling in Grey Lynn noticed the front door of a dairy on Williamson Ave was damaged.

Hearing Police outside, three people ran out of the store holding hammers and got into a waiting vehicle.

A 12-year-old female got in the driver’s seat.

The Police Eagle helicopter was in the area and quickly located the vehicle, maintaining observations until it exited the Southern Motorway at Mt Wellington.

After losing control in the wet conditions, the vehicle slid into a tree and came to a stop. Local units arrived and took all five occupants into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.

A large amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle including a duffle bag full of cigarettes.

Three people have been referred to Youth Aid following the incident.

