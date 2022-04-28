Calling All Wonderful Wellingtonians

Nominations are now open for this year’s Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards.

The awards are one way for the Wellington City Council to honour members of the community who have made outstanding or lengthy contributions, usually in a voluntary capacity, to the capital and its people.

Last year’s winners included those with truly inspiring stories of helping people and enhancing Wellington’s rich fabric through community service, conservation, advocacy or the arts.

Mayor Andy Foster says the awards are a way of celebrating all that is good about Wellington.

“These awards recognise extraordinary talent, tenacity and the ethos of service, even during the testing times of Covid.

“I know these beautiful people do what they do because they want to make a real positive difference to some aspect of our city, not to seek recognition. Nevertheless, it’s a lovely thing to say a special heartfelt ‘thank you’ on behalf of our community.

“It’s a privilege to honour those whose hard works may otherwise go unnoticed,” he says.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says the city is lucky to have an extraordinary array of volunteers who do amazing work and it is great to be able to acknowledge their contribution to city life.

“We expect to see lots of entries so that recipients are not only recognised, but their stories can be told,” she says.

To nominate an individual please go to the APW section of the Council’s website.

Nominations close 5pm, Friday 24 June, 2022.

