Interim Snapper Payment To Be Extended Throughout The Metlink Rail Network

Metlink is set to roll out an interim electronic payment by Snapper across the rest of the region’s rail network as part of the transition to the National Ticketing Solution. This follows a successful trial on the Johnsonville Line.

“With four out of every five passengers on the Johnsonville line now paying by Snapper, we have seen a resounding thumbs up from our customers. This provides the best possible basis for extending electronic payment throughout the Metlink rail network,” says Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain.

The Johnsonville Line’s Snapper on Rail pilot began in November last year, providing the opportunity for Greater Wellington to get to grips with the physical, operational and passenger requirements needed for an electronic ticketing future on its rail network.

Greater Wellington now plans to roll out Snapper across the Kapiti line in early November 2022 and then across the Hutt Valley, Melling and Wairarapa lines in late November 2022. This process will require the installation of Snapper validator machines to enable passengers to ‘tag-on and off’ at all stations.

“Snapper on Rail will enable passengers to experience the same electronic payment method currently used on Wellington’s buses and will be a key step in Metlink’s transition to the National Ticketing Solution. The bottom line is that international and local experience shows that customers increasingly prefer and use cash-free methods of payment for public transport.” says Greater Wellington chair Cr. Daran Ponter.

"Our focus is on providing better services to passengers and our customer satisfaction surveys show that our bus passengers clearly value electronic ticketing payment methods. We are delighted we can now provide the same experience to rail passengers.”

Extension of Snapper across the network will bring other benefits, says Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Cr. Roger Blakeley.

“Passengers will benefit from access to fare discounts and the convenience of not having to buy a paper ticket. Many customers also prefer to use electronic payment to track and manage their travel budgets, and often, that of their dependants.

"And as we’ve seen during COVID we need to have safe contactless methods of payment available across the region's network.”

© Scoop Media

