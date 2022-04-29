Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Report On Gorge Road Natural Hazards Review To Assist Council Decision-making

Friday, 29 April 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has released a report that details the results of consultation undertaken on the Gorge Road Natural Hazards Review, and describes key themes identified in community feedback on the project.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development, Tony Avery said significant work had been undertaken to review community feedback on the natural hazard risk identified across Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane in Queenstown and the different options available to manage that risk.

“Last year, Council staff presented four possible response options to mitigate risk from rockfall and debris flow, and we asked community members in the affected areas for their views on the potential available options,” said Mr Avery.

The four response options included no changes being made, building engineering structures, putting planning rules in place, and moving people out of harm’s way.

Those who attended consultation events on the Gorge Road Natural Hazards Review expressed a concern for the natural hazard risk, and its implications for personal safety, the long-term viability of the area, and financial implications for those who owned property in the area.

“Engineering options and the installation of rockfall fencing were identified as the preferred response options,” said Mr Avery.

“However, it’s important to note that there isn’t a single engineering option that mitigates all of the potential risk, which means Council’s proposed approach will need to consider additional response options.”

Mr Avery added that Council staff continued to work on preparing a ‘preferred response package’ that addresses risk in the Brewery Creek and Reavers Lane areas, taking into account community feedback and advice received from technical experts.

This package will recommend mitigation and response actions, as well as identifying the further steps required to develop those actions and implement them.

The preferred response package is expected to be presented to Full Council on Thursday 30 June 2022, when Councillors will be asked to consider undertaking further work on the package.

“No decision will be made on the preferred response package at that time. If endorsed, Council will continue to develop the detail of the package for a Council decision at a later date,” said Mr Avery.

Mr Avery thanked those who took the time to attend the Gorge Road Natural Hazards Review consultation sessions in November and December 2021, and for discussing this important plan review with Council staff.

“The feedback we have received from the community continues to assist staff in developing Council’s ‘preferred response package’,” said Mr Avery.

“I would now encourage all potentially affected landowners, occupiers, and businesses in the area to read through Council’s report on consultation results, which can be found on our Let’s Talk website.”

The consultation report was produced by independent facilitator Dr Margaret Kilvington.

